21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204

Amenities
Very comfortable & spacious! Light, Bright & Clean! 1BR 1BA Condo*UPGRADED KITCHEN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES *SPACIOUS LR AND SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEAD TO BALCONY*NO SMOKERSPLEASE*AVAILABLE 07/15/2020*Pets Considered Case By Case. Farmers market and shopping 1-3 blocks away! Excellent community amenities (exercise GYM, pool, etc)* Online applications accepted only through the long & foster rental website* Incl 3 consecutive paystubs/w2/offer letter/transfer letter w/app* Minimum credit of 600 to qualify, income requirement of $49,500* No smokers* Pets case by case* $55/applicant Application fee.