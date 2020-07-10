All apartments in Cascades
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:41 AM

21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204

21197 Mcfadden Square · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21197 Mcfadden Square, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Very comfortable & spacious! Light, Bright & Clean! 1BR 1BA Condo*UPGRADED KITCHEN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES *SPACIOUS LR AND SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEAD TO BALCONY*NO SMOKERSPLEASE*AVAILABLE 07/15/2020*Pets Considered Case By Case. Farmers market and shopping 1-3 blocks away! Excellent community amenities (exercise GYM, pool, etc)* Online applications accepted only through the long & foster rental website* Incl 3 consecutive paystubs/w2/offer letter/transfer letter w/app* Minimum credit of 600 to qualify, income requirement of $49,500* No smokers* Pets case by case* $55/applicant Application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204 have any available units?
21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204 has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204 have?
Some of 21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204 currently offering any rent specials?
21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204 is pet friendly.
Does 21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204 offer parking?
Yes, 21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204 offers parking.
Does 21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204 have a pool?
Yes, 21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204 has a pool.
Does 21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204 have accessible units?
No, 21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
