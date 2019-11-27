All apartments in Cascades
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:33 AM

20968 MARTINGALE SQUARE

20968 Martingale Square · No Longer Available
Location

20968 Martingale Square, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20968 MARTINGALE SQUARE have any available units?
20968 MARTINGALE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
Is 20968 MARTINGALE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
20968 MARTINGALE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20968 MARTINGALE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 20968 MARTINGALE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 20968 MARTINGALE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 20968 MARTINGALE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 20968 MARTINGALE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20968 MARTINGALE SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20968 MARTINGALE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 20968 MARTINGALE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 20968 MARTINGALE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 20968 MARTINGALE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 20968 MARTINGALE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20968 MARTINGALE SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20968 MARTINGALE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20968 MARTINGALE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

