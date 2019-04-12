All apartments in Cascades
Last updated April 12 2019 at 4:14 AM

20869 Rockingham Terrace

20869 Rockingham Ter · No Longer Available
Location

20869 Rockingham Ter, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
A furnished master bedroom in a prime location in Sterling. Walk-in closet, Indoor parking and Free access to kitchen and living room. Close to many restaurants and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20869 Rockingham Terrace have any available units?
20869 Rockingham Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 20869 Rockingham Terrace have?
Some of 20869 Rockingham Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20869 Rockingham Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
20869 Rockingham Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20869 Rockingham Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 20869 Rockingham Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 20869 Rockingham Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 20869 Rockingham Terrace offers parking.
Does 20869 Rockingham Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20869 Rockingham Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20869 Rockingham Terrace have a pool?
No, 20869 Rockingham Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 20869 Rockingham Terrace have accessible units?
No, 20869 Rockingham Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 20869 Rockingham Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 20869 Rockingham Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20869 Rockingham Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 20869 Rockingham Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

