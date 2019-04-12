Rent Calculator
20869 Rockingham Terrace
Last updated April 12 2019 at 4:14 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20869 Rockingham Terrace
20869 Rockingham Ter
·
No Longer Available
Location
20869 Rockingham Ter, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
A furnished master bedroom in a prime location in Sterling. Walk-in closet, Indoor parking and Free access to kitchen and living room. Close to many restaurants and shopping centers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20869 Rockingham Terrace have any available units?
20869 Rockingham Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time.
Cascades, VA
.
What amenities does 20869 Rockingham Terrace have?
Some of 20869 Rockingham Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets.
Amenities section
.
Is 20869 Rockingham Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
20869 Rockingham Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20869 Rockingham Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 20869 Rockingham Terrace is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Cascades
.
Does 20869 Rockingham Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 20869 Rockingham Terrace offers parking.
Does 20869 Rockingham Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20869 Rockingham Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20869 Rockingham Terrace have a pool?
No, 20869 Rockingham Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 20869 Rockingham Terrace have accessible units?
No, 20869 Rockingham Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 20869 Rockingham Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 20869 Rockingham Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20869 Rockingham Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 20869 Rockingham Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
