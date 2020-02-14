20853 DERRYDALE SQ

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great location for this nice townhouse in desirable Cascades neighborhood. Wood floors on main level. Fully finished walkout basement with fireplace. Garage. Deck. Lots of space for the money. Good credit and income required. Sorry- no pets.