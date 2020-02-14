All apartments in Cascades
20853 DERRYDALE SQ
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:11 AM

20853 DERRYDALE SQ

20853 Derrydale Square · No Longer Available
Location

20853 Derrydale Square, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location for this nice townhouse in desirable Cascades neighborhood. Wood floors on main level. Fully finished walkout basement with fireplace. Garage. Deck. Lots of space for the money. Good credit and income required. Sorry- no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20853 DERRYDALE SQ have any available units?
20853 DERRYDALE SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 20853 DERRYDALE SQ have?
Some of 20853 DERRYDALE SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20853 DERRYDALE SQ currently offering any rent specials?
20853 DERRYDALE SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20853 DERRYDALE SQ pet-friendly?
No, 20853 DERRYDALE SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 20853 DERRYDALE SQ offer parking?
Yes, 20853 DERRYDALE SQ offers parking.
Does 20853 DERRYDALE SQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20853 DERRYDALE SQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20853 DERRYDALE SQ have a pool?
No, 20853 DERRYDALE SQ does not have a pool.
Does 20853 DERRYDALE SQ have accessible units?
No, 20853 DERRYDALE SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 20853 DERRYDALE SQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20853 DERRYDALE SQ has units with dishwashers.
Does 20853 DERRYDALE SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 20853 DERRYDALE SQ does not have units with air conditioning.

