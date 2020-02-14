20853 Derrydale Square, Cascades, VA 20165 Potomac Lakes
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location for this nice townhouse in desirable Cascades neighborhood. Wood floors on main level. Fully finished walkout basement with fireplace. Garage. Deck. Lots of space for the money. Good credit and income required. Sorry- no pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20853 DERRYDALE SQ have any available units?
20853 DERRYDALE SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 20853 DERRYDALE SQ have?
Some of 20853 DERRYDALE SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20853 DERRYDALE SQ currently offering any rent specials?
20853 DERRYDALE SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.