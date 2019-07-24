All apartments in Cascades
Find more places like 20339 BRENTMEADE TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cascades, VA
/
20339 BRENTMEADE TER
Last updated July 24 2019 at 11:38 AM

20339 BRENTMEADE TER

20339 Brentmeade Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cascades
See all
Potomac Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

20339 Brentmeade Terrace, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Stunning 3 story TH backing to Algonkian Park. completely renovated 2015, including all bathrooms, kitchen appliances, windows, flooring & HVAC * Main Level hardwood floors, Chef's Kitchen - Gas stove, granite counter tops & more in bright pleasant work space w/ wooded view * Generous Master Bedroom w/ beautiful bath + 2 additional BR +hall bath on UL , Very Spacious LL, extra large laundry room Peaceful, Private Sundeck & Patio w/ Wooded Park View.. Minutes to bus stop, park, playground, school and shopping. Pools, tennis courts, gym. - Cascade Community Amenities - a perfect 10 , MINIMUM 2 YR lease, NO PETS -AUGUST 1st LEASE START / NO SIGN ON PROPERTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20339 BRENTMEADE TER have any available units?
20339 BRENTMEADE TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 20339 BRENTMEADE TER have?
Some of 20339 BRENTMEADE TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20339 BRENTMEADE TER currently offering any rent specials?
20339 BRENTMEADE TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20339 BRENTMEADE TER pet-friendly?
No, 20339 BRENTMEADE TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 20339 BRENTMEADE TER offer parking?
Yes, 20339 BRENTMEADE TER offers parking.
Does 20339 BRENTMEADE TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20339 BRENTMEADE TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20339 BRENTMEADE TER have a pool?
Yes, 20339 BRENTMEADE TER has a pool.
Does 20339 BRENTMEADE TER have accessible units?
No, 20339 BRENTMEADE TER does not have accessible units.
Does 20339 BRENTMEADE TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20339 BRENTMEADE TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 20339 BRENTMEADE TER have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20339 BRENTMEADE TER has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cascades 2 BedroomsCascades Apartments with Balcony
Cascades Apartments with GarageCascades Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Cascades Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VABuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MD
Loudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Potomac Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia