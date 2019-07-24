20339 BRENTMEADE TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

Stunning 3 story TH backing to Algonkian Park. completely renovated 2015, including all bathrooms, kitchen appliances, windows, flooring & HVAC * Main Level hardwood floors, Chef's Kitchen - Gas stove, granite counter tops & more in bright pleasant work space w/ wooded view * Generous Master Bedroom w/ beautiful bath + 2 additional BR +hall bath on UL , Very Spacious LL, extra large laundry room Peaceful, Private Sundeck & Patio w/ Wooded Park View.. Minutes to bus stop, park, playground, school and shopping. Pools, tennis courts, gym. - Cascade Community Amenities - a perfect 10 , MINIMUM 2 YR lease, NO PETS -AUGUST 1st LEASE START / NO SIGN ON PROPERTY