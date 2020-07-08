410 Marsh Hawk Trail

Amenities

Fabulous Condo in Eagle Harbor!! 2 Master Suites with walk-in closets and large adjoining loft! Large family room, kitchen with breakfast bar and separate formal dining. Stainless Steel appliances including side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave. Amenities galore including 2 pools, playgrounds, clubhouse, walking trails, tennis courts and more! Convenient to James River Bridge and Langley AFB.



Dog friendly, under 35 lbs. This home does not participate in the section 8 housing program.



