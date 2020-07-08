All apartments in Carrollton
410 Marsh Hawk Trail

410 Marsh Hawk Trail · (757) 517-2345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

410 Marsh Hawk Trail, Carrollton, VA 23314

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1426 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
Fabulous Condo in Eagle Harbor!! 2 Master Suites with walk-in closets and large adjoining loft! Large family room, kitchen with breakfast bar and separate formal dining. Stainless Steel appliances including side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave. Amenities galore including 2 pools, playgrounds, clubhouse, walking trails, tennis courts and more! Convenient to James River Bridge and Langley AFB.

Dog friendly, under 35 lbs. This home does not participate in the section 8 housing program.

*SCAMS ARE PREVALENT IN THE AREA, PLEASE ONLY CONTACT OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY FOR QUESTIONS**

*WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Marsh Hawk Trail have any available units?
410 Marsh Hawk Trail has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 410 Marsh Hawk Trail have?
Some of 410 Marsh Hawk Trail's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Marsh Hawk Trail currently offering any rent specials?
410 Marsh Hawk Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Marsh Hawk Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Marsh Hawk Trail is pet friendly.
Does 410 Marsh Hawk Trail offer parking?
No, 410 Marsh Hawk Trail does not offer parking.
Does 410 Marsh Hawk Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Marsh Hawk Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Marsh Hawk Trail have a pool?
Yes, 410 Marsh Hawk Trail has a pool.
Does 410 Marsh Hawk Trail have accessible units?
No, 410 Marsh Hawk Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Marsh Hawk Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Marsh Hawk Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Marsh Hawk Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Marsh Hawk Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
