Burke, VA
9823 SPILLWAY CT
9823 SPILLWAY CT

9823 Spillway Court · No Longer Available
Location

9823 Spillway Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Property Management * 3 finished levels * Newer carpet throughout * Gorgeous updated kitchen & baths * Step-down living room with fireplace * Separate dining rm * Walkout recreation to fenced back yard * Neutral decor * NO SMOKERS OR PETS * No cosigners & not more than 2 incomes to quality* Apply Online required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9823 SPILLWAY CT have any available units?
9823 SPILLWAY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9823 SPILLWAY CT have?
Some of 9823 SPILLWAY CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9823 SPILLWAY CT currently offering any rent specials?
9823 SPILLWAY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9823 SPILLWAY CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9823 SPILLWAY CT is pet friendly.
Does 9823 SPILLWAY CT offer parking?
Yes, 9823 SPILLWAY CT offers parking.
Does 9823 SPILLWAY CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9823 SPILLWAY CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9823 SPILLWAY CT have a pool?
No, 9823 SPILLWAY CT does not have a pool.
Does 9823 SPILLWAY CT have accessible units?
No, 9823 SPILLWAY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9823 SPILLWAY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9823 SPILLWAY CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9823 SPILLWAY CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9823 SPILLWAY CT does not have units with air conditioning.
