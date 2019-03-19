All apartments in Burke
9756 HIGH WATER COURT
9756 HIGH WATER COURT

9756 High Water Court · No Longer Available
Location

9756 High Water Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous kitchen w/granite countertops! Update Kitchen w/ SS appliances and 42" cabinets. open flowing floor plan w/ step-down living room and separate dining room. Updated Baths w/ ceramic. Gleaming Hardwood floors on main and upper levels. Fully fenced rear yard with Patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9756 HIGH WATER COURT have any available units?
9756 HIGH WATER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9756 HIGH WATER COURT have?
Some of 9756 HIGH WATER COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9756 HIGH WATER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9756 HIGH WATER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9756 HIGH WATER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9756 HIGH WATER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 9756 HIGH WATER COURT offer parking?
No, 9756 HIGH WATER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9756 HIGH WATER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9756 HIGH WATER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9756 HIGH WATER COURT have a pool?
No, 9756 HIGH WATER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9756 HIGH WATER COURT have accessible units?
No, 9756 HIGH WATER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9756 HIGH WATER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9756 HIGH WATER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9756 HIGH WATER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9756 HIGH WATER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
