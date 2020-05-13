All apartments in Burke
Burke, VA
9694 CHURCH WAY
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

9694 CHURCH WAY

9694 Church Way · No Longer Available
Location

9694 Church Way, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** 5 bed room 3.5 bathroom home located on wooded cul-de-sac lot ** Move-in condition ** Freshly painted ** Newer carpet ** Updated kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances Family room off kitchen with fireplace ** All 3 full bathrooms updated ** Windows replaced ** Enjoy large deck backing to wooded area ** Lower level with large rec room full bath & 5th bedroom ** Large 2 car + garage ** Close to schools, shopping, parks, major roads & more ** good credit only please **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9694 CHURCH WAY have any available units?
9694 CHURCH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9694 CHURCH WAY have?
Some of 9694 CHURCH WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9694 CHURCH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9694 CHURCH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9694 CHURCH WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9694 CHURCH WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 9694 CHURCH WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9694 CHURCH WAY offers parking.
Does 9694 CHURCH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9694 CHURCH WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9694 CHURCH WAY have a pool?
No, 9694 CHURCH WAY does not have a pool.
Does 9694 CHURCH WAY have accessible units?
No, 9694 CHURCH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9694 CHURCH WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9694 CHURCH WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9694 CHURCH WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9694 CHURCH WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
