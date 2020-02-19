This rental is for a minimum of 12 months. A credit check is required.
Community Amenities
On-site Storage High Speed Internet Business Center Concierge Fitness Center Elevator Laundry On Site Maintenance On Site Management WALK TO METRO Garage Parking Club Room Resort-style Pool Pet Friendly Community Convenience Store Walk to Pentagon Row Shops and Restaurants Walk to Crystal City Underground to Metro and Shopping Hair and Nail Salon
Apartment Amenities
Ceramic Tile Flooring In Bathroom Wall-to-wall Carpet Cable and high-speed internet available Gourmet Kitchens Spacious Rooms Hardwood design Dish Washer Disposal Microwave Private Balcony Private Patio Refrigerator Walk in Closets Washer and Dryer in 2 BRs and 3 BRs
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9504 Wallingford Dr have any available units?
9504 Wallingford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9504 Wallingford Dr have?
Some of 9504 Wallingford Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9504 Wallingford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9504 Wallingford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9504 Wallingford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9504 Wallingford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9504 Wallingford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9504 Wallingford Dr offers parking.
Does 9504 Wallingford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9504 Wallingford Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9504 Wallingford Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9504 Wallingford Dr has a pool.
Does 9504 Wallingford Dr have accessible units?
No, 9504 Wallingford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9504 Wallingford Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9504 Wallingford Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9504 Wallingford Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9504 Wallingford Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
