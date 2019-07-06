Spacious townhome in quiet neighborhood. Features 3 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths. Beamed ceilings in family and recreation rooms. Wet bar and fireplace in recreation room. Plenty of storage in basement. Fenced yard with deck. Less than 1 mile to South Run Park and Rec Center. APPLY ONLINE @ Richey Property Managements website *$60/applicant
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9435 Park Hunt Ct have any available units?
9435 Park Hunt Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9435 Park Hunt Ct have?
Some of 9435 Park Hunt Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9435 Park Hunt Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9435 Park Hunt Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9435 Park Hunt Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9435 Park Hunt Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9435 Park Hunt Ct offer parking?
No, 9435 Park Hunt Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9435 Park Hunt Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9435 Park Hunt Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9435 Park Hunt Ct have a pool?
No, 9435 Park Hunt Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9435 Park Hunt Ct have accessible units?
No, 9435 Park Hunt Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9435 Park Hunt Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9435 Park Hunt Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 9435 Park Hunt Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9435 Park Hunt Ct has units with air conditioning.