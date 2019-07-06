All apartments in Burke
Find more places like 9435 Park Hunt Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
9435 Park Hunt Ct
Last updated July 6 2019 at 7:44 AM

9435 Park Hunt Ct

9435 Park Hunt Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

9435 Park Hunt Court, Burke, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious townhome in quiet neighborhood. Features 3 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths. Beamed ceilings in family and recreation rooms. Wet bar and fireplace in recreation room. Plenty of storage in basement. Fenced yard with deck. Less than 1 mile to South Run Park and Rec Center. APPLY ONLINE @ Richey Property Managements website *$60/applicant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9435 Park Hunt Ct have any available units?
9435 Park Hunt Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9435 Park Hunt Ct have?
Some of 9435 Park Hunt Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9435 Park Hunt Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9435 Park Hunt Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9435 Park Hunt Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9435 Park Hunt Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9435 Park Hunt Ct offer parking?
No, 9435 Park Hunt Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9435 Park Hunt Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9435 Park Hunt Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9435 Park Hunt Ct have a pool?
No, 9435 Park Hunt Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9435 Park Hunt Ct have accessible units?
No, 9435 Park Hunt Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9435 Park Hunt Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9435 Park Hunt Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 9435 Park Hunt Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9435 Park Hunt Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burke 1 BedroomsBurke 2 Bedrooms
Burke Apartments with BalconyBurke Apartments with Parking
Burke Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VA
Newington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University