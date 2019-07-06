9435 Park Hunt Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious townhome in quiet neighborhood. Features 3 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths. Beamed ceilings in family and recreation rooms. Wet bar and fireplace in recreation room. Plenty of storage in basement. Fenced yard with deck. Less than 1 mile to South Run Park and Rec Center. APPLY ONLINE @ Richey Property Managements website *$60/applicant