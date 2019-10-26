9216 HICKORY TREE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL OPEN CONDO WITH GLEAMING FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN, AND CUSTOM TRIM*** ALSO HAS LARGE BEDROOM WITH A WALK IN CLOSET*** FIRST TIME RENTAL** SHOWS WELL!