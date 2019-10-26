Rent Calculator
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
9216 HICKORY TREE COURT
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9216 HICKORY TREE COURT
9216 Hickory Tree Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
9216 Hickory Tree Court, Burke, VA 22015
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL OPEN CONDO WITH GLEAMING FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN, AND CUSTOM TRIM*** ALSO HAS LARGE BEDROOM WITH A WALK IN CLOSET*** FIRST TIME RENTAL** SHOWS WELL!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9216 HICKORY TREE COURT have any available units?
9216 HICKORY TREE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burke, VA
.
What amenities does 9216 HICKORY TREE COURT have?
Some of 9216 HICKORY TREE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9216 HICKORY TREE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9216 HICKORY TREE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9216 HICKORY TREE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9216 HICKORY TREE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burke
.
Does 9216 HICKORY TREE COURT offer parking?
No, 9216 HICKORY TREE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9216 HICKORY TREE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9216 HICKORY TREE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9216 HICKORY TREE COURT have a pool?
No, 9216 HICKORY TREE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9216 HICKORY TREE COURT have accessible units?
No, 9216 HICKORY TREE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9216 HICKORY TREE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9216 HICKORY TREE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9216 HICKORY TREE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9216 HICKORY TREE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
