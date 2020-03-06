All apartments in Burke
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

9114 SWEET SPICE CT

9114 Sweet Spice Court · No Longer Available
Location

9114 Sweet Spice Court, Burke, VA 22152

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean 3BR 3.5BA 3 level TH in the quiet Greentree Village neighborhood. Spacious living and dining room with large, bright kitchen. Fully finished basement with a fireplace, wet bar, and full bath! Backs to trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9114 SWEET SPICE CT have any available units?
9114 SWEET SPICE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9114 SWEET SPICE CT have?
Some of 9114 SWEET SPICE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9114 SWEET SPICE CT currently offering any rent specials?
9114 SWEET SPICE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9114 SWEET SPICE CT pet-friendly?
No, 9114 SWEET SPICE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 9114 SWEET SPICE CT offer parking?
No, 9114 SWEET SPICE CT does not offer parking.
Does 9114 SWEET SPICE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9114 SWEET SPICE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9114 SWEET SPICE CT have a pool?
No, 9114 SWEET SPICE CT does not have a pool.
Does 9114 SWEET SPICE CT have accessible units?
No, 9114 SWEET SPICE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9114 SWEET SPICE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9114 SWEET SPICE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9114 SWEET SPICE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9114 SWEET SPICE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
