Clean 3BR 3.5BA 3 level TH in the quiet Greentree Village neighborhood. Spacious living and dining room with large, bright kitchen. Fully finished basement with a fireplace, wet bar, and full bath! Backs to trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9114 SWEET SPICE CT have any available units?
9114 SWEET SPICE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9114 SWEET SPICE CT have?
Some of 9114 SWEET SPICE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9114 SWEET SPICE CT currently offering any rent specials?
9114 SWEET SPICE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.