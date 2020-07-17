9063 BROOK FORD RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL home located in Lake Braddock school district**Kings Park/Kings Glen E.S.**Community pool and close to VRE and bus to Pentagon***Extensive outdoor entertaining space (paver patio & deck)**Hilltop gardens maintained at Owner expense**Fenced rear/side yard**3BR/2.5BA**Great kitchen with Center Island and Breakfast Bar**Main Level laundry room w/front loading Washer & Dryer, 2 folding tables and clothes rack***Tenant pays all utilities including trash removal***Owner will consider one pet w/Additional deposit and monthly pet rent.