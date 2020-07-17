All apartments in Burke
9063 BROOK FORD RD
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:00 AM

9063 BROOK FORD RD

9063 Brook Ford Road · No Longer Available
Location

9063 Brook Ford Road, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL home located in Lake Braddock school district**Kings Park/Kings Glen E.S.**Community pool and close to VRE and bus to Pentagon***Extensive outdoor entertaining space (paver patio & deck)**Hilltop gardens maintained at Owner expense**Fenced rear/side yard**3BR/2.5BA**Great kitchen with Center Island and Breakfast Bar**Main Level laundry room w/front loading Washer & Dryer, 2 folding tables and clothes rack***Tenant pays all utilities including trash removal***Owner will consider one pet w/Additional deposit and monthly pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot.

