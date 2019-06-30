Rent Calculator
Burke, VA
9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:24 PM
9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE
9007 Parliament Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9007 Parliament Drive, Burke, VA 22015
Amenities
garbage disposal
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lower level spacious basement apartment with private entrance, kitchen area, outside entrance, large living/family room area, dining area, separate bedroom, kitchen has small refrigerator, tabletop cooktop, sink, microwave, disposal.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE have any available units?
9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burke, VA
.
What amenities does 9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE have?
Some of 9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burke
.
Does 9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
