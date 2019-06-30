All apartments in Burke
9007 PARLIAMENT DRIVE

9007 Parliament Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9007 Parliament Drive, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lower level spacious basement apartment with private entrance, kitchen area, outside entrance, large living/family room area, dining area, separate bedroom, kitchen has small refrigerator, tabletop cooktop, sink, microwave, disposal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

