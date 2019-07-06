8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-in ready! Privacy abounds in this large all-brick end unit backing/siding to trees & parkland *2100+ sqft *newer carpet, SS appliances, incl wine fridge, granite counters *Fresh paint thruout *Large bedrooms *MBR has W/I closet & remodeled bath w/dual vanities *Gorgeous HW floors on main level *Big eat-in KT w/doors to deck *Walkout rec room w/frpl *Large storage/laundry Room *Close to major roads w/public transportation, including Metro Bus stop outside community * Shopping close-by *Excellent School District *Pets on a case-by-case *Sorry, NO smoking *Easy online Application $45/adult *Certified Funds Req~d *Professionally managed *