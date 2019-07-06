All apartments in Burke
8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE
8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE

8943 Park Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8943 Park Forest Drive, Burke, VA 22152

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-in ready! Privacy abounds in this large all-brick end unit backing/siding to trees & parkland *2100+ sqft *newer carpet, SS appliances, incl wine fridge, granite counters *Fresh paint thruout *Large bedrooms *MBR has W/I closet & remodeled bath w/dual vanities *Gorgeous HW floors on main level *Big eat-in KT w/doors to deck *Walkout rec room w/frpl *Large storage/laundry Room *Close to major roads w/public transportation, including Metro Bus stop outside community * Shopping close-by *Excellent School District *Pets on a case-by-case *Sorry, NO smoking *Easy online Application $45/adult *Certified Funds Req~d *Professionally managed *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE have any available units?
8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE have?
Some of 8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8943 PARK FOREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
