Well maintained 3BR spacious townhome with updated bathrooms, new carpet , freshly painted and clean. Location minutes to Metro Bus Stop and shopping center. Close to I-95, Fairfax County Parkway and Springfield Metro.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7305 GIST COURT have any available units?
What amenities does 7305 GIST COURT have?
Some of 7305 GIST COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7305 GIST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7305 GIST COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.