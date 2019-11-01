Rent Calculator
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:57 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE
7303 Briarcliff Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7303 Briarcliff Drive, Burke, VA 22153
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 BR,3 full Baths. 10 Minutes to Ft Belvoir, 2 minutes to Fairfax Cty Parkway. Garage parking or for storage. Large Living Rm; Large Family Rm, Large Deck. All Lawn care provided.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE have any available units?
7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burke, VA
.
What amenities does 7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE have?
Some of 7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burke
.
Does 7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
