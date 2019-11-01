All apartments in Burke
7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:57 AM

7303 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE

7303 Briarcliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7303 Briarcliff Drive, Burke, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 BR,3 full Baths. 10 Minutes to Ft Belvoir, 2 minutes to Fairfax Cty Parkway. Garage parking or for storage. Large Living Rm; Large Family Rm, Large Deck. All Lawn care provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

