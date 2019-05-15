Pentagon Express stop within walking distance from this well maintained 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Rolling Valley. Guests can enter the foyer and walk directly back to the deck facing beautiful trees. Ideal for entertaining. Family room is huge and has a nice wood burning fireplace. Cul de sac location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7206 SONTAG WAY have any available units?
7206 SONTAG WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 7206 SONTAG WAY have?
Some of 7206 SONTAG WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7206 SONTAG WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7206 SONTAG WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.