7206 SONTAG WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace refrigerator

Pentagon Express stop within walking distance from this well maintained 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Rolling Valley. Guests can enter the foyer and walk directly back to the deck facing beautiful trees. Ideal for entertaining. Family room is huge and has a nice wood burning fireplace. Cul de sac location.