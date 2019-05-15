All apartments in Burke
7206 SONTAG WAY
Last updated May 15 2019 at 5:39 PM

7206 SONTAG WAY

7206 Sontag Way · No Longer Available
Location

7206 Sontag Way, Burke, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Pentagon Express stop within walking distance from this well maintained 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Rolling Valley. Guests can enter the foyer and walk directly back to the deck facing beautiful trees. Ideal for entertaining. Family room is huge and has a nice wood burning fireplace. Cul de sac location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7206 SONTAG WAY have any available units?
7206 SONTAG WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 7206 SONTAG WAY have?
Some of 7206 SONTAG WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7206 SONTAG WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7206 SONTAG WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7206 SONTAG WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7206 SONTAG WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 7206 SONTAG WAY offer parking?
No, 7206 SONTAG WAY does not offer parking.
Does 7206 SONTAG WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7206 SONTAG WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7206 SONTAG WAY have a pool?
No, 7206 SONTAG WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7206 SONTAG WAY have accessible units?
No, 7206 SONTAG WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7206 SONTAG WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7206 SONTAG WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7206 SONTAG WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7206 SONTAG WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

