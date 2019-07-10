All apartments in Burke
7021 GALGATE DRIVE
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:24 PM

7021 GALGATE DRIVE

7021 Galgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7021 Galgate Drive, Burke, VA 22152

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic location in Lovely Rolling Valley. - FRESHLY PAINTED! UPDATED KITCHEN, AND NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT! walk-in closet in master bedroom, lots of storage - deck with fenced rear yard. Ideal location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

