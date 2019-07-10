Fantastic location in Lovely Rolling Valley. - FRESHLY PAINTED! UPDATED KITCHEN, AND NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT! walk-in closet in master bedroom, lots of storage - deck with fenced rear yard. Ideal location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7021 GALGATE DRIVE have any available units?
7021 GALGATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 7021 GALGATE DRIVE have?
Some of 7021 GALGATE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7021 GALGATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7021 GALGATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.