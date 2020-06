Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Immediate occupancy. Tenants moved out and place is ready for you. Best home in best location.2 yrs old HVAC, Washer/ Dryer/ Refrigerator.. Hardwood on main and upper level. Large LR, DR w deck looking to fenced yard, back to woods. Open kitchen w island. MBR w separate tub/shower. Close to FFXPkwy, VRE, slug line to DC, Shopping, Library, Schools. Easy access to Fort Belvoir, 495,395, George Mason, Pentagon, Springfield Mall /METRO.