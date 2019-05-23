6551 Gladeview Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6800d2405a ---- Open, inviting floor plan with impressive updates. Kitchen features granite, stainless steel appliances, breakfast island with bar and pass thru to dining room. Opens to expansive deck with trellis and stairs leading to fully fenced, landscaped back yard. Family room room off kitchen has fireplace, built-ins, and entrance to huge screened-in, brick patio. Spacious master bedroom connects to nursery and fully renovated bath. Master bath boasts dual vanity, frame-less shower stall, and soaking tub. Bonus room off master bath is a beautiful custom built dressing room. Fully finished lower level den has a wet-bar and additional storage. Home is located in an established neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac. Less then a 10 minute walk to the Elementary School. 1 mile to Burke Lake park and marina. Short drive to 95, 495, Ft Belvior, and GMU! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos