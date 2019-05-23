All apartments in Burke
Find more places like 6551 Gladeview Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
6551 Gladeview Ct
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

6551 Gladeview Ct

6551 Gladeview Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

6551 Gladeview Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6800d2405a ---- Open, inviting floor plan with impressive updates. Kitchen features granite, stainless steel appliances, breakfast island with bar and pass thru to dining room. Opens to expansive deck with trellis and stairs leading to fully fenced, landscaped back yard. Family room room off kitchen has fireplace, built-ins, and entrance to huge screened-in, brick patio. Spacious master bedroom connects to nursery and fully renovated bath. Master bath boasts dual vanity, frame-less shower stall, and soaking tub. Bonus room off master bath is a beautiful custom built dressing room. Fully finished lower level den has a wet-bar and additional storage. Home is located in an established neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac. Less then a 10 minute walk to the Elementary School. 1 mile to Burke Lake park and marina. Short drive to 95, 495, Ft Belvior, and GMU! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6551 Gladeview Ct have any available units?
6551 Gladeview Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6551 Gladeview Ct have?
Some of 6551 Gladeview Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6551 Gladeview Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6551 Gladeview Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6551 Gladeview Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6551 Gladeview Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6551 Gladeview Ct offer parking?
No, 6551 Gladeview Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6551 Gladeview Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6551 Gladeview Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6551 Gladeview Ct have a pool?
No, 6551 Gladeview Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6551 Gladeview Ct have accessible units?
No, 6551 Gladeview Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6551 Gladeview Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6551 Gladeview Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6551 Gladeview Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6551 Gladeview Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burke 1 BedroomsBurke 2 Bedrooms
Burke Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBurke Pet Friendly Places
Burke Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VA
Newington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University