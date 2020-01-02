All apartments in Burke
Find more places like 6500 Alexis Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
6500 Alexis Ln
Last updated January 2 2020 at 5:19 AM

6500 Alexis Ln

6500 Alexis Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

6500 Alexis Lane, Burke, VA 22152

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious basement apartment with private entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 Alexis Ln have any available units?
6500 Alexis Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
Is 6500 Alexis Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6500 Alexis Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 Alexis Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6500 Alexis Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 6500 Alexis Ln offer parking?
No, 6500 Alexis Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6500 Alexis Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 Alexis Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 Alexis Ln have a pool?
No, 6500 Alexis Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6500 Alexis Ln have accessible units?
No, 6500 Alexis Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 Alexis Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6500 Alexis Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6500 Alexis Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6500 Alexis Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burke 1 BedroomsBurke 2 Bedrooms
Burke Apartments with BalconyBurke Apartments with Parking
Burke Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VA
Newington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University