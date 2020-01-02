Rent Calculator
6500 Alexis Ln
Last updated January 2 2020 at 5:19 AM
1 of 8
6500 Alexis Ln
6500 Alexis Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
6500 Alexis Lane, Burke, VA 22152
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious basement apartment with private entrance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6500 Alexis Ln have any available units?
6500 Alexis Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burke, VA
.
Is 6500 Alexis Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6500 Alexis Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 Alexis Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6500 Alexis Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burke
.
Does 6500 Alexis Ln offer parking?
No, 6500 Alexis Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6500 Alexis Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 Alexis Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 Alexis Ln have a pool?
No, 6500 Alexis Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6500 Alexis Ln have accessible units?
No, 6500 Alexis Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 Alexis Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6500 Alexis Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6500 Alexis Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6500 Alexis Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
