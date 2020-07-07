6379 FENESTRA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

One level living with walkout to large cement patio overlooking woods. Unit is located on the backside of building with complete wooded privacy and perfect for pet owners with easy access to woods! Inside you'll love the new and improved kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted cabinets, updated counter tops, backsplash, sink, faucet and ceramic floors. Updated flooring includes Pergo wood in the living room and dining area and almost new Bedroom carpets.Remodeled baths- newer toilets and vanities. Front door has been updated with stained glass. Community pool, tennis courts, & tot lot. Water included in Rent.