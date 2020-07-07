All apartments in Burke
Find more places like 6379 FENESTRA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
6379 FENESTRA COURT
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:30 PM

6379 FENESTRA COURT

6379 Fenestra Court · (703) 362-8145
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burke
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6379 Fenestra Court, Burke, VA 22015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 115A · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
One level living with walkout to large cement patio overlooking woods. Unit is located on the backside of building with complete wooded privacy and perfect for pet owners with easy access to woods! Inside you'll love the new and improved kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted cabinets, updated counter tops, backsplash, sink, faucet and ceramic floors. Updated flooring includes Pergo wood in the living room and dining area and almost new Bedroom carpets.Remodeled baths- newer toilets and vanities. Front door has been updated with stained glass. Community pool, tennis courts, & tot lot. Water included in Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6379 FENESTRA COURT have any available units?
6379 FENESTRA COURT has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6379 FENESTRA COURT have?
Some of 6379 FENESTRA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6379 FENESTRA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6379 FENESTRA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6379 FENESTRA COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6379 FENESTRA COURT is pet friendly.
Does 6379 FENESTRA COURT offer parking?
No, 6379 FENESTRA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6379 FENESTRA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6379 FENESTRA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6379 FENESTRA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 6379 FENESTRA COURT has a pool.
Does 6379 FENESTRA COURT have accessible units?
No, 6379 FENESTRA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6379 FENESTRA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6379 FENESTRA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6379 FENESTRA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6379 FENESTRA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6379 FENESTRA COURT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burke 1 BedroomsBurke 2 Bedrooms
Burke Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBurke Pet Friendly Places
Burke Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VANewington Forest, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VA
Sudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MDFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MDBull Run, VAAccokeek, MDStone Ridge, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity