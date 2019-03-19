SPECIOUS 3 LEVEL TOWNHOME - WALK OUT LOWER LEVEL, GREAT LOCATION - PETS ALLOWED CASE BY CASE. MAXIMUM 2 UNRELATED ADULTS. MAXIMUM 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. PLEASE EMAIL ALL YOUR QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6359 FENESTRA COURT have any available units?
6359 FENESTRA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6359 FENESTRA COURT have?
Some of 6359 FENESTRA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6359 FENESTRA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6359 FENESTRA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6359 FENESTRA COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6359 FENESTRA COURT is pet friendly.
Does 6359 FENESTRA COURT offer parking?
No, 6359 FENESTRA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6359 FENESTRA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6359 FENESTRA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6359 FENESTRA COURT have a pool?
No, 6359 FENESTRA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6359 FENESTRA COURT have accessible units?
No, 6359 FENESTRA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6359 FENESTRA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6359 FENESTRA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6359 FENESTRA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6359 FENESTRA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.