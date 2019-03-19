All apartments in Burke
6359 FENESTRA COURT

Location

6359 Fenestra Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIOUS 3 LEVEL TOWNHOME - WALK OUT LOWER LEVEL, GREAT LOCATION - PETS ALLOWED CASE BY CASE. MAXIMUM 2 UNRELATED ADULTS. MAXIMUM 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. PLEASE EMAIL ALL YOUR QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

