A beautiful town home in Burke near commuter lot. closer to west springfied, near pentagon, crystal city, DC. Remodeled bathroom, new kitchen floors, main and upper level laminated wood floors. Application fee $50.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6334 FENESTRA COURT have any available units?
6334 FENESTRA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6334 FENESTRA COURT have?
Some of 6334 FENESTRA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6334 FENESTRA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6334 FENESTRA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.