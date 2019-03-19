All apartments in Burke
6334 FENESTRA COURT
6334 FENESTRA COURT

Location

6334 Fenestra Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
A beautiful town home in Burke near commuter lot. closer to west springfied, near pentagon, crystal city, DC. Remodeled bathroom, new kitchen floors, main and upper level laminated wood floors. Application fee $50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

