Beautiful colonial in the heart of Burke with 4 spacious bedrooms/3.5 baths. 3 finished levels and nice deck and patio in private treed yard. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway, shops and restaurants. $60/applicant
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6323 GLENBARD ROAD have any available units?
6323 GLENBARD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
Is 6323 GLENBARD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6323 GLENBARD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.