Spacious three level light-filled detached home with vaulted ceilings. Wood floors throughout lower and main level. All bedrooms luxuriously carpeted. Kitchen with doors leading directly onto expansive patio. 2-story brick decorative fireplace. Won't last long! A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6215 GEMINI COURT have any available units?
6215 GEMINI COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6215 GEMINI COURT have?
Some of 6215 GEMINI COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 GEMINI COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6215 GEMINI COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.