6215 GEMINI COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious three level light-filled detached home with vaulted ceilings. Wood floors throughout lower and main level. All bedrooms luxuriously carpeted. Kitchen with doors leading directly onto expansive patio. 2-story brick decorative fireplace. Won't last long! A must see!