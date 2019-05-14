All apartments in Burke
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

6215 GEMINI COURT

6215 Gemini Court · No Longer Available
Location

6215 Gemini Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious three level light-filled detached home with vaulted ceilings. Wood floors throughout lower and main level. All bedrooms luxuriously carpeted. Kitchen with doors leading directly onto expansive patio. 2-story brick decorative fireplace. Won't last long! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 GEMINI COURT have any available units?
6215 GEMINI COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6215 GEMINI COURT have?
Some of 6215 GEMINI COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 GEMINI COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6215 GEMINI COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 GEMINI COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6215 GEMINI COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 6215 GEMINI COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6215 GEMINI COURT offers parking.
Does 6215 GEMINI COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6215 GEMINI COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 GEMINI COURT have a pool?
No, 6215 GEMINI COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6215 GEMINI COURT have accessible units?
No, 6215 GEMINI COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 GEMINI COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6215 GEMINI COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6215 GEMINI COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6215 GEMINI COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
