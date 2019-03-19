All apartments in Burke
6104 VIRGO COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6104 VIRGO COURT

6104 Virgo Court · No Longer Available
Location

6104 Virgo Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location!! Quiet cul-de-sac!! Hardwood Floors all over the house!! Granite Counter!! Cherry cabinets!! Bay window!! Large backyardw/oversized deck!! Storage shed!! Library w/built-in bookcase!! 2nd Br converted into a huge walk-in closet!! Must see inside!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

