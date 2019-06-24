All apartments in Burke
6068 HEATHWICK CT
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:08 AM

6068 HEATHWICK CT

6068 Heathwick Court · No Longer Available
Location

6068 Heathwick Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Beautiful, bright and sunny all brick townhouse with 3 finished levels that backs to woods. There is a finished Rec Room with real fireplace for cozy evenings at home. 3 BD 2.5 Baths with 2 assigned parking spaces, near VRE, 66 495 and 123, FFX Parkway. MBR with walk-in closets and bath. No cats accepted only dogs considered. Application is online go to www.LongandFoster.com put the property address in Search, Rental Application will appear above Agent's picture click that button and begin filling out application online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

