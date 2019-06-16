All apartments in Burke
6014 HEATHWICK COURT

6014 Heathwick Court
Location

6014 Heathwick Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Spacious townhouse in a quiet residential area. Excellent location for DC commuters, Close to VRE station (2mi), Franconia Springfield Metro station (7.5 mi), I-495 (4.4 mi), Bus stop to Pentagon/DC is close (3 min walk), Close to multiple strip malls (~1 mi), great public schools. Large kitchen with stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Walk-out basement with wooden deck, backing to tree-lined woods and fenced back yard. Wood burning fireplace in basement. Lower-level has full bedroom and bathroom. Located on a Cul-de-sac with Two assigned parking spaces. Walking distance to White Oaks Elementary. Slug line at rolling valley shopping center about 1/2 mile. ***Available immediately. All adults 18 and over must apply online. Application fee is $30 per applicant. Repair deductible is $50 per incident. **No pets, no smoking, no section 8 vouchers. *Owner pays for HOA dues that include trash pick up and snow removal. Tenant is responsible for electric, water and sewer. Internet and cable TV optional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 HEATHWICK COURT have any available units?
6014 HEATHWICK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6014 HEATHWICK COURT have?
Some of 6014 HEATHWICK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6014 HEATHWICK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6014 HEATHWICK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 HEATHWICK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6014 HEATHWICK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 6014 HEATHWICK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6014 HEATHWICK COURT offers parking.
Does 6014 HEATHWICK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 HEATHWICK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 HEATHWICK COURT have a pool?
No, 6014 HEATHWICK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6014 HEATHWICK COURT have accessible units?
No, 6014 HEATHWICK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 HEATHWICK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6014 HEATHWICK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6014 HEATHWICK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6014 HEATHWICK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
