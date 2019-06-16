6014 HEATHWICK COURT

Amenities

Spacious townhouse in a quiet residential area. Excellent location for DC commuters, Close to VRE station (2mi), Franconia Springfield Metro station (7.5 mi), I-495 (4.4 mi), Bus stop to Pentagon/DC is close (3 min walk), Close to multiple strip malls (~1 mi), great public schools. Large kitchen with stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Walk-out basement with wooden deck, backing to tree-lined woods and fenced back yard. Wood burning fireplace in basement. Lower-level has full bedroom and bathroom. Located on a Cul-de-sac with Two assigned parking spaces. Walking distance to White Oaks Elementary. Slug line at rolling valley shopping center about 1/2 mile. ***Available immediately. All adults 18 and over must apply online. Application fee is $30 per applicant. Repair deductible is $50 per incident. **No pets, no smoking, no section 8 vouchers. *Owner pays for HOA dues that include trash pick up and snow removal. Tenant is responsible for electric, water and sewer. Internet and cable TV optional.