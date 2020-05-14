All apartments in Burke
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
5627 SUTHERLAND COURT
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:33 PM

5627 SUTHERLAND COURT

5627 Sutherland Court · No Longer Available
Location

5627 Sutherland Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
Mint condition ! Large TH in the preferred location , not far to BUS STOP , rail , minutes to 495 & prime locations .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5627 SUTHERLAND COURT have any available units?
5627 SUTHERLAND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
Is 5627 SUTHERLAND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5627 SUTHERLAND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5627 SUTHERLAND COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5627 SUTHERLAND COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 5627 SUTHERLAND COURT offer parking?
No, 5627 SUTHERLAND COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5627 SUTHERLAND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5627 SUTHERLAND COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5627 SUTHERLAND COURT have a pool?
No, 5627 SUTHERLAND COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5627 SUTHERLAND COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 5627 SUTHERLAND COURT has accessible units.
Does 5627 SUTHERLAND COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5627 SUTHERLAND COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5627 SUTHERLAND COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5627 SUTHERLAND COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

