Home
/
Burke, VA
/
5300 CROWN POINT ROAD
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:54 AM
5300 CROWN POINT ROAD
5300 Crown Point Road
No Longer Available
Location
5300 Crown Point Road, Burke, VA 22015
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOME ON EXTRA LARGE CUL-DE-SAC LOT W/FULL FENCED BACKYARD, AMPLE SPACE WITH UPDATED BATHROOMS, MOVE-IN CONDITION, SMALL PET IS ALLOWED WITH PET DEPOSIT. Text me @703-861-6796 for inquire.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5300 CROWN POINT ROAD have any available units?
5300 CROWN POINT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burke, VA
.
What amenities does 5300 CROWN POINT ROAD have?
Some of 5300 CROWN POINT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5300 CROWN POINT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5300 CROWN POINT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 CROWN POINT ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5300 CROWN POINT ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 5300 CROWN POINT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5300 CROWN POINT ROAD offers parking.
Does 5300 CROWN POINT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5300 CROWN POINT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 CROWN POINT ROAD have a pool?
No, 5300 CROWN POINT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5300 CROWN POINT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5300 CROWN POINT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 CROWN POINT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5300 CROWN POINT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5300 CROWN POINT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5300 CROWN POINT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
