5300 CROWN POINT ROAD
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:54 AM

5300 CROWN POINT ROAD

5300 Crown Point Road · No Longer Available
5300 Crown Point Road, Burke, VA 22015

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOME ON EXTRA LARGE CUL-DE-SAC LOT W/FULL FENCED BACKYARD, AMPLE SPACE WITH UPDATED BATHROOMS, MOVE-IN CONDITION, SMALL PET IS ALLOWED WITH PET DEPOSIT. Text me @703-861-6796 for inquire.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

