All apartments in Burke
Find more places like 5137 ARRIT COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
5137 ARRIT COURT
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:19 AM

5137 ARRIT COURT

5137 Arrit Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

5137 Arrit Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Move-In Ready. 3 level End unit with private fenced back yard. Stainless S Appliances, Hardwood floors, ceiling fans. and ceiling lights. Convenient location , close to shopping and major commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5137 ARRIT COURT have any available units?
5137 ARRIT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 5137 ARRIT COURT have?
Some of 5137 ARRIT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5137 ARRIT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5137 ARRIT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5137 ARRIT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5137 ARRIT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 5137 ARRIT COURT offer parking?
No, 5137 ARRIT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5137 ARRIT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5137 ARRIT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5137 ARRIT COURT have a pool?
No, 5137 ARRIT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5137 ARRIT COURT have accessible units?
No, 5137 ARRIT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5137 ARRIT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5137 ARRIT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5137 ARRIT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5137 ARRIT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burke 1 BedroomsBurke 2 Bedrooms
Burke Apartments with BalconyBurke Apartments with Parking
Burke Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VA
Newington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University