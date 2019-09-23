Move-In Ready. 3 level End unit with private fenced back yard. Stainless S Appliances, Hardwood floors, ceiling fans. and ceiling lights. Convenient location , close to shopping and major commuter routes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5137 ARRIT COURT have any available units?
5137 ARRIT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 5137 ARRIT COURT have?
Some of 5137 ARRIT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5137 ARRIT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5137 ARRIT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.