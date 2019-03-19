All apartments in Burke
5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE
5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE

5124 Dahlgreen Place · No Longer Available
Location

5124 Dahlgreen Place, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
ice maker
oven
THIS TOWN HOUSE WITH THREE BED ROOMS AND 2& HALF BATHS WELL MAINTAINED WITH FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT ,FENCED BACKYARD BACKING TO WOODS,WASHER & DRYER IN BASEMENT COMMUNITY POOL,TENNIS COURTS ,READY TO MOVE IN CONDITION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE have any available units?
5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE have?
Some of 5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE offer parking?
No, 5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE has a pool.
Does 5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
