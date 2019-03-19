5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE

THIS TOWN HOUSE WITH THREE BED ROOMS AND 2& HALF BATHS WELL MAINTAINED WITH FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT ,FENCED BACKYARD BACKING TO WOODS,WASHER & DRYER IN BASEMENT COMMUNITY POOL,TENNIS COURTS ,READY TO MOVE IN CONDITION.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
