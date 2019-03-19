5124 DAHLGREEN PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

THIS TOWN HOUSE WITH THREE BED ROOMS AND 2& HALF BATHS WELL MAINTAINED WITH FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT ,FENCED BACKYARD BACKING TO WOODS,WASHER & DRYER IN BASEMENT COMMUNITY POOL,TENNIS COURTS ,READY TO MOVE IN CONDITION.