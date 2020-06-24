5970 Annaberg Place.

Amenities
Beautifully Updated Townhouse in Desireable Oakwood Commons. Bright Open Floorplan w/Fresh Paint Throughout. Updated Kitchen w/Newer Cabinets, Granite & Stainless Appliances. Two Spacious Master Suites w/Full Baths. Walk Out Basement w/Rec Room, Full Bath & Storage/Workshop. Enjoy Community Tot Lot, Tennis and Pool Membership Available. Walk to VRE/Metro Bus. Close to Shopping/Restuarants & Commuter Routes. Call Today!
Attic Stairs Pull Down
Bathroom(S) Dual Entry
Closet(S) Walk In
Master Bedroom Full Bathroom
Shades/Blinds
Wall To Wall Carpeting
Washer / Dryer Hookup
Wood Floors