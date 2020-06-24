All apartments in Burke Centre
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

5938 COVE LANDING ROAD

5938 Cove Landing Road · No Longer Available
Location

5938 Cove Landing Road, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**Beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath condo on top floor with huge storage room in basement of building**Gorgeous Kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appliances, recessed panel white cabinets, neutral designer paint colors throughout, remodeled full bath with contemporary lighting, new vanity & designer fixtures & mirror. Washer & Dryer in unit! Generous bedroom with double closets & plush carpeting. Huge Living room w/ laminate flooring opens through oversized sliding glass door (lets in tons of natural light) to Dining area with contemporary lighting & relaxing covered balcony!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5938 COVE LANDING ROAD have any available units?
5938 COVE LANDING ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 5938 COVE LANDING ROAD have?
Some of 5938 COVE LANDING ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5938 COVE LANDING ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5938 COVE LANDING ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5938 COVE LANDING ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5938 COVE LANDING ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 5938 COVE LANDING ROAD offer parking?
No, 5938 COVE LANDING ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5938 COVE LANDING ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5938 COVE LANDING ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5938 COVE LANDING ROAD have a pool?
No, 5938 COVE LANDING ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5938 COVE LANDING ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5938 COVE LANDING ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5938 COVE LANDING ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5938 COVE LANDING ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5938 COVE LANDING ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5938 COVE LANDING ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
