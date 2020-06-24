5938 COVE LANDING ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

**Beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath condo on top floor with huge storage room in basement of building**Gorgeous Kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appliances, recessed panel white cabinets, neutral designer paint colors throughout, remodeled full bath with contemporary lighting, new vanity & designer fixtures & mirror. Washer & Dryer in unit! Generous bedroom with double closets & plush carpeting. Huge Living room w/ laminate flooring opens through oversized sliding glass door (lets in tons of natural light) to Dining area with contemporary lighting & relaxing covered balcony!