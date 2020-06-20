All apartments in Burke Centre
5802 COVE LANDING RD #203
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5802 COVE LANDING RD #203

5802 Cove Landing Road · No Longer Available
Location

5802 Cove Landing Road, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Burke Cove, a sought aftercommunity, is nestled in 41 acres of woods, Italian fountains, and beautifully landscaped grounds. Walking/jogging paths, community pool, childrens playlot, picnic/BBQ area, tennis courts. Located adjacent to Fairfax County parkland/lake. Nature lover's delight! Convenient location. Remodeled (2012) kitchen and baths. Upgraded cabinets/vanities, grantie counters, ceramic tile floors. Storage room in basement (approx 60 SF). Water/sewer & trash included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5802 COVE LANDING RD #203 have any available units?
5802 COVE LANDING RD #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 5802 COVE LANDING RD #203 have?
Some of 5802 COVE LANDING RD #203's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5802 COVE LANDING RD #203 currently offering any rent specials?
5802 COVE LANDING RD #203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5802 COVE LANDING RD #203 pet-friendly?
No, 5802 COVE LANDING RD #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 5802 COVE LANDING RD #203 offer parking?
Yes, 5802 COVE LANDING RD #203 does offer parking.
Does 5802 COVE LANDING RD #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5802 COVE LANDING RD #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5802 COVE LANDING RD #203 have a pool?
Yes, 5802 COVE LANDING RD #203 has a pool.
Does 5802 COVE LANDING RD #203 have accessible units?
No, 5802 COVE LANDING RD #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 5802 COVE LANDING RD #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5802 COVE LANDING RD #203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5802 COVE LANDING RD #203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5802 COVE LANDING RD #203 does not have units with air conditioning.
