5802 COVE LANDING RD #203

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Burke Cove, a sought aftercommunity, is nestled in 41 acres of woods, Italian fountains, and beautifully landscaped grounds. Walking/jogging paths, community pool, childrens playlot, picnic/BBQ area, tennis courts. Located adjacent to Fairfax County parkland/lake. Nature lover's delight! Convenient location. Remodeled (2012) kitchen and baths. Upgraded cabinets/vanities, grantie counters, ceramic tile floors. Storage room in basement (approx 60 SF). Water/sewer & trash included in rent.