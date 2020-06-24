Rent Calculator
12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120
Last updated November 25 2019 at 10:37 AM
12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120
12260 Wye Oak Commons Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
12260 Wye Oak Commons Circle, Burke Centre, VA 22015
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely enclave of Walden Garage unit townhome in convenient Burk. Hardwood foyer, Cermaic Tile Kitchen, Build-in bookshelves, Walkout basement. Vouchers accepted. Credit score minimum of 600 required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 have any available units?
12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Burke Centre, VA
.
What amenities does 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 have?
Some of 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 currently offering any rent specials?
12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 pet-friendly?
No, 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Burke Centre
.
Does 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 offer parking?
Yes, 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 offers parking.
Does 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 have a pool?
No, 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 does not have a pool.
Does 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 have accessible units?
No, 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 does not have accessible units.
Does 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 does not have units with air conditioning.
