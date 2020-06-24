All apartments in Burke Centre
Find more places like 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke Centre, VA
/
12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120
Last updated November 25 2019 at 10:37 AM

12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120

12260 Wye Oak Commons Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke Centre
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

12260 Wye Oak Commons Circle, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely enclave of Walden Garage unit townhome in convenient Burk. Hardwood foyer, Cermaic Tile Kitchen, Build-in bookshelves, Walkout basement. Vouchers accepted. Credit score minimum of 600 required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 have any available units?
12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 have?
Some of 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 currently offering any rent specials?
12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 pet-friendly?
No, 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 offer parking?
Yes, 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 offers parking.
Does 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 have a pool?
No, 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 does not have a pool.
Does 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 have accessible units?
No, 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 does not have accessible units.
Does 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12260 WYE OAK COMMONS CIR #120 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct
Burke Centre, VA 22015

Similar Pages

Burke Centre 1 BedroomsBurke Centre 2 Bedrooms
Burke Centre Apartments with BalconyBurke Centre Apartments with Move-in Specials
Burke Centre Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VA
Fort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VASilver Hill, MDLansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia