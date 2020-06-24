10825 SPLIT OAK LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Great home in a Great Location. 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms in Burke Centre. Spacious rooms, large deck. wood burning fireplace and recently finished basement. One car garage and driveway parking. New Windows. New Hardwood floors on the main and upper level. Access to 5 swimming pools tennis courts and community centers. The house backs to community amenities, tennis courts swimming pool tot lot and basketball court. Located in the popular Robinson High School Pyramid: Fairview Elementary, Robinson Middle School and Robinson High School. Conveniently located within a short distance to shopping and dining. Close to Route 66, Fairfax County Parkway, Tysons Corner and South Springfield. Commuters have easy access to the VRE and Express Bus to The Pentagon.