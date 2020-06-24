All apartments in Burke Centre
10825 SPLIT OAK LANE
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:26 PM

10825 SPLIT OAK LANE

10825 Split Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10825 Split Oak Lane, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Great home in a Great Location. 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms in Burke Centre. Spacious rooms, large deck. wood burning fireplace and recently finished basement. One car garage and driveway parking. New Windows. New Hardwood floors on the main and upper level. Access to 5 swimming pools tennis courts and community centers. The house backs to community amenities, tennis courts swimming pool tot lot and basketball court. Located in the popular Robinson High School Pyramid: Fairview Elementary, Robinson Middle School and Robinson High School. Conveniently located within a short distance to shopping and dining. Close to Route 66, Fairfax County Parkway, Tysons Corner and South Springfield. Commuters have easy access to the VRE and Express Bus to The Pentagon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10825 SPLIT OAK LANE have any available units?
10825 SPLIT OAK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 10825 SPLIT OAK LANE have?
Some of 10825 SPLIT OAK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10825 SPLIT OAK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10825 SPLIT OAK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10825 SPLIT OAK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10825 SPLIT OAK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 10825 SPLIT OAK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10825 SPLIT OAK LANE offers parking.
Does 10825 SPLIT OAK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10825 SPLIT OAK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10825 SPLIT OAK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 10825 SPLIT OAK LANE has a pool.
Does 10825 SPLIT OAK LANE have accessible units?
No, 10825 SPLIT OAK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10825 SPLIT OAK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10825 SPLIT OAK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10825 SPLIT OAK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10825 SPLIT OAK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
