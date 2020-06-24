Rent Calculator
Home
/
Burke Centre, VA
/
10811 BURR OAK WAY
10811 BURR OAK WAY
10811 Burr Oak Way
Location
10811 Burr Oak Way, Burke Centre, VA 22015
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NICE CLEAN COLONIAL AVAILABLE ON APRIL 15. 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE. TONS OF STORAGE SPACE IN BASEMENT. PETS CASE BY CASE. OCCUPANTS MUST MEET QUALIFICATIONS WITHOUT CO-SIGNER.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10811 BURR OAK WAY have any available units?
10811 BURR OAK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time.
Burke Centre, VA
.
What amenities does 10811 BURR OAK WAY have?
Some of 10811 BURR OAK WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10811 BURR OAK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10811 BURR OAK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10811 BURR OAK WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 10811 BURR OAK WAY is pet friendly.
Does 10811 BURR OAK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10811 BURR OAK WAY offers parking.
Does 10811 BURR OAK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10811 BURR OAK WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10811 BURR OAK WAY have a pool?
No, 10811 BURR OAK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 10811 BURR OAK WAY have accessible units?
No, 10811 BURR OAK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10811 BURR OAK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10811 BURR OAK WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 10811 BURR OAK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10811 BURR OAK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
