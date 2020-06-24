Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

10123 Walnut Wood Ct Available 06/03/19 Traditional 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level colonial townhouse in Burke! - Enjoy neutral colors throughout this great floorplan. Large, bright eat-in kitchen in the front of the house with a separate formal dining room and step down to light filled living room. Great finished basement/rec room complete with lovely masonry wood burning fireplace and walk out to large deck. Private rear yard near walking and bike trails. Dont forget the great Burke Centre amenities including pools, tennis, plus close to shops, VRE and Buses! NO smoking. One small pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.



(RLNE3928211)