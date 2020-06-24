All apartments in Burke Centre
Find more places like 10123 Walnut Wood Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke Centre, VA
/
10123 Walnut Wood Ct
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

10123 Walnut Wood Ct

10123 Walnut Wood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke Centre
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

10123 Walnut Wood Court, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
10123 Walnut Wood Ct Available 06/03/19 Traditional 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level colonial townhouse in Burke! - Enjoy neutral colors throughout this great floorplan. Large, bright eat-in kitchen in the front of the house with a separate formal dining room and step down to light filled living room. Great finished basement/rec room complete with lovely masonry wood burning fireplace and walk out to large deck. Private rear yard near walking and bike trails. Dont forget the great Burke Centre amenities including pools, tennis, plus close to shops, VRE and Buses! NO smoking. One small pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.

(RLNE3928211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10123 Walnut Wood Ct have any available units?
10123 Walnut Wood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 10123 Walnut Wood Ct have?
Some of 10123 Walnut Wood Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10123 Walnut Wood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10123 Walnut Wood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10123 Walnut Wood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10123 Walnut Wood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10123 Walnut Wood Ct offer parking?
No, 10123 Walnut Wood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10123 Walnut Wood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10123 Walnut Wood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10123 Walnut Wood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10123 Walnut Wood Ct has a pool.
Does 10123 Walnut Wood Ct have accessible units?
No, 10123 Walnut Wood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10123 Walnut Wood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10123 Walnut Wood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10123 Walnut Wood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10123 Walnut Wood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct
Burke Centre, VA 22015

Similar Pages

Burke Centre 1 BedroomsBurke Centre 2 Bedrooms
Burke Centre Apartments with BalconyBurke Centre Apartments with Move-in Specials
Burke Centre Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VA
Fort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VASilver Hill, MDLansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia