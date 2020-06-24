All apartments in Burke Centre
Find more places like 10041 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke Centre, VA
/
10041 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:35 PM

10041 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT

10041 Downeys Wood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke Centre
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

10041 Downeys Wood Court, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sought after community, convenient to so much and the home is spacious with good closet space and living areas. One car garage, driveway parking too. Deck overlooks trees and tot area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10041 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT have any available units?
10041 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
Is 10041 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10041 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10041 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10041 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 10041 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10041 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 10041 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10041 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10041 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 10041 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10041 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 10041 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10041 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10041 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10041 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10041 DOWNEYS WOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct
Burke Centre, VA 22015

Similar Pages

Burke Centre 1 BedroomsBurke Centre 2 Bedrooms
Burke Centre Apartments with BalconyBurke Centre Apartments with Move-in Specials
Burke Centre Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VA
Fort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VASilver Hill, MDLansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia