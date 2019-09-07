All apartments in Bull Run
Find more places like 7988 COPPERFIELD WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bull Run, VA
/
7988 COPPERFIELD WAY
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

7988 COPPERFIELD WAY

7988 Copperfield Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bull Run
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7988 Copperfield Way, Bull Run, VA 20109

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Excellent location! 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse condo located near shopping and restaurants. Easy access to I-66. Open floor plan with wood floors on main and upper level, walk out basement with a full bath. Fenced in backyard on the way!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7988 COPPERFIELD WAY have any available units?
7988 COPPERFIELD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bull Run, VA.
Is 7988 COPPERFIELD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7988 COPPERFIELD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7988 COPPERFIELD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7988 COPPERFIELD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bull Run.
Does 7988 COPPERFIELD WAY offer parking?
No, 7988 COPPERFIELD WAY does not offer parking.
Does 7988 COPPERFIELD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7988 COPPERFIELD WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7988 COPPERFIELD WAY have a pool?
No, 7988 COPPERFIELD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7988 COPPERFIELD WAY have accessible units?
No, 7988 COPPERFIELD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7988 COPPERFIELD WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 7988 COPPERFIELD WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7988 COPPERFIELD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7988 COPPERFIELD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bull Run 2 BedroomsBull Run 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bull Run Apartments with BalconyBull Run Apartments with Pool
Bull Run Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VACulpeper, VA
Burke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia