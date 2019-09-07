Excellent location! 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse condo located near shopping and restaurants. Easy access to I-66. Open floor plan with wood floors on main and upper level, walk out basement with a full bath. Fenced in backyard on the way!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7988 COPPERFIELD WAY have any available units?
7988 COPPERFIELD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bull Run, VA.
Is 7988 COPPERFIELD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7988 COPPERFIELD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.