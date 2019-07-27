All apartments in Bull Run
7926 MINOR HILL ROAD
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

7926 MINOR HILL ROAD

7926 Minor Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

7926 Minor Hill Road, Bull Run, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
WOOD FLOORS*UPDATED BATHS WITH CERAMIC FLOORS*BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS ONE LEVEL CONDO*LIVING ROOM WITH WOODBURNING FIREPLACE AND SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO PATIO*WALK-IN CLOSETS*LAUNDRY ROOM*LARGE BEDROOMS*EXCELLENT LOCATION NEAR SHOPPING, SCHOOLS & RT 66

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7926 MINOR HILL ROAD have any available units?
7926 MINOR HILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bull Run, VA.
What amenities does 7926 MINOR HILL ROAD have?
Some of 7926 MINOR HILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7926 MINOR HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7926 MINOR HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7926 MINOR HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7926 MINOR HILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bull Run.
Does 7926 MINOR HILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 7926 MINOR HILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7926 MINOR HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7926 MINOR HILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7926 MINOR HILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 7926 MINOR HILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7926 MINOR HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7926 MINOR HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7926 MINOR HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7926 MINOR HILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7926 MINOR HILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7926 MINOR HILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
