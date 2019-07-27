WOOD FLOORS*UPDATED BATHS WITH CERAMIC FLOORS*BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS ONE LEVEL CONDO*LIVING ROOM WITH WOODBURNING FIREPLACE AND SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO PATIO*WALK-IN CLOSETS*LAUNDRY ROOM*LARGE BEDROOMS*EXCELLENT LOCATION NEAR SHOPPING, SCHOOLS & RT 66
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7926 MINOR HILL ROAD have any available units?
7926 MINOR HILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bull Run, VA.
What amenities does 7926 MINOR HILL ROAD have?
Some of 7926 MINOR HILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7926 MINOR HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7926 MINOR HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.