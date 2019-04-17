Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bull Run, VA
/
7514 PURDUE COURT
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:14 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7514 PURDUE COURT
7514 Purdue Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bull Run
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7514 Purdue Court, Bull Run, VA 20109
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New carpet, some new painting, new kitchen counter tops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7514 PURDUE COURT have any available units?
7514 PURDUE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bull Run, VA
.
What amenities does 7514 PURDUE COURT have?
Some of 7514 PURDUE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7514 PURDUE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7514 PURDUE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7514 PURDUE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7514 PURDUE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bull Run
.
Does 7514 PURDUE COURT offer parking?
No, 7514 PURDUE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7514 PURDUE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7514 PURDUE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7514 PURDUE COURT have a pool?
No, 7514 PURDUE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7514 PURDUE COURT have accessible units?
No, 7514 PURDUE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7514 PURDUE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7514 PURDUE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7514 PURDUE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7514 PURDUE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
