Home
/
Bull Run, VA
/
11291 Kessler Pl
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11291 Kessler Pl
11291 Kessler Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bull Run
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Location
11291 Kessler Place, Bull Run, VA 20109
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Lovely 3 level Townhome in Manassas - Property Id: 62483
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/62483
Property Id 62483
(RLNE4922397)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11291 Kessler Pl have any available units?
11291 Kessler Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bull Run, VA
.
What amenities does 11291 Kessler Pl have?
Some of 11291 Kessler Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11291 Kessler Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11291 Kessler Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11291 Kessler Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 11291 Kessler Pl is pet friendly.
Does 11291 Kessler Pl offer parking?
No, 11291 Kessler Pl does not offer parking.
Does 11291 Kessler Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11291 Kessler Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11291 Kessler Pl have a pool?
No, 11291 Kessler Pl does not have a pool.
Does 11291 Kessler Pl have accessible units?
No, 11291 Kessler Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11291 Kessler Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11291 Kessler Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 11291 Kessler Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 11291 Kessler Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
