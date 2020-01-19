All apartments in Buckhall
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

9649 Manassas Forge Drive

9649 Manassas Forge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9649 Manassas Forge Drive, Buckhall, VA 20111

Amenities

garbage disposal
air conditioning
fireplace
alarm system
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
internet access
Our 893 square foot basement studio has a full bathroom and kitchen with a luxurious living space.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/manassas-va?lid=12644875

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5191792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9649 Manassas Forge Drive have any available units?
9649 Manassas Forge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
What amenities does 9649 Manassas Forge Drive have?
Some of 9649 Manassas Forge Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9649 Manassas Forge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9649 Manassas Forge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9649 Manassas Forge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9649 Manassas Forge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckhall.
Does 9649 Manassas Forge Drive offer parking?
No, 9649 Manassas Forge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9649 Manassas Forge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9649 Manassas Forge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9649 Manassas Forge Drive have a pool?
No, 9649 Manassas Forge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9649 Manassas Forge Drive have accessible units?
No, 9649 Manassas Forge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9649 Manassas Forge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9649 Manassas Forge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9649 Manassas Forge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9649 Manassas Forge Drive has units with air conditioning.

