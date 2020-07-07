All apartments in Buckhall
Buckhall, VA
9486 PERENNIAL ST
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:30 PM

9486 PERENNIAL ST

9486 Perennial Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

9486 Perennial Street, Buckhall, VA 20110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Like renting a brand new house from the builder!3-level garaged (2) S.F.H. sits at the end of a cul-de-sac with gorgeous treed back yard and your own private cement pond. Completely gutted and remodeled inside and out:Pool was redone with all new liner, equipment and cover recently.New Roof, Siding, Windows, HVAC, Garage Doors, Driveway, Insulation in the attic and exterior walls. Extremely energy efficient!Newly remodeled kitchen and baths with 2-story foyer, completely open floor plan.Kitchen boasts of plenty of cabinets and storage pantry's, all new S.S. appliances, granite counter-tops w/back splash.Eat-in kitchen and combined to a large family room with gas fireplace.Freshly painted both inside and out, new vinyl modern looking flooring through-out.Updated lighting and all accessories to match the new brushed nickel look hardware, light grey floors/walls, with white ceilings and trim.The old cabinets and fridge installed in garage for extra storage, w/fancy modern hangers all along walls to maximize hanging space for stuff.Large open unfinished basement hosts the Washer/Dryer, utility sink with counter-tops plus center island to make more usable for storage and convenience.beautiful deck and gazebo freshly painted to relax on, in the fenced back yard with storage shed.Very well maintained residence, in a quiet, peaceful neighborhood.4 generous bedrooms upstairs and a large walk-in master closet with window.Community amenities include: an outdoor pool, clubhouse, tennis/basketball courts, playgrounds and trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9486 PERENNIAL ST have any available units?
9486 PERENNIAL ST has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9486 PERENNIAL ST have?
Some of 9486 PERENNIAL ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9486 PERENNIAL ST currently offering any rent specials?
9486 PERENNIAL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9486 PERENNIAL ST pet-friendly?
No, 9486 PERENNIAL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckhall.
Does 9486 PERENNIAL ST offer parking?
Yes, 9486 PERENNIAL ST offers parking.
Does 9486 PERENNIAL ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9486 PERENNIAL ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9486 PERENNIAL ST have a pool?
Yes, 9486 PERENNIAL ST has a pool.
Does 9486 PERENNIAL ST have accessible units?
No, 9486 PERENNIAL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 9486 PERENNIAL ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9486 PERENNIAL ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 9486 PERENNIAL ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9486 PERENNIAL ST has units with air conditioning.
