9486 PERENNIAL ST

Like renting a brand new house from the builder!3-level garaged (2) S.F.H. sits at the end of a cul-de-sac with gorgeous treed back yard and your own private cement pond. Completely gutted and remodeled inside and out:Pool was redone with all new liner, equipment and cover recently.New Roof, Siding, Windows, HVAC, Garage Doors, Driveway, Insulation in the attic and exterior walls. Extremely energy efficient!Newly remodeled kitchen and baths with 2-story foyer, completely open floor plan.Kitchen boasts of plenty of cabinets and storage pantry's, all new S.S. appliances, granite counter-tops w/back splash.Eat-in kitchen and combined to a large family room with gas fireplace.Freshly painted both inside and out, new vinyl modern looking flooring through-out.Updated lighting and all accessories to match the new brushed nickel look hardware, light grey floors/walls, with white ceilings and trim.The old cabinets and fridge installed in garage for extra storage, w/fancy modern hangers all along walls to maximize hanging space for stuff.Large open unfinished basement hosts the Washer/Dryer, utility sink with counter-tops plus center island to make more usable for storage and convenience.beautiful deck and gazebo freshly painted to relax on, in the fenced back yard with storage shed.Very well maintained residence, in a quiet, peaceful neighborhood.4 generous bedrooms upstairs and a large walk-in master closet with window.Community amenities include: an outdoor pool, clubhouse, tennis/basketball courts, playgrounds and trails.