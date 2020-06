8905 FOXWAY RIDGE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

ONE YEAR OLD, LUXURY 2 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOUSE. 3 BEDROOMS, 3 1/2 BATHS. ALL THE DESIGNER TOUCHES. AMAZING OUTSIDE RECESSED, COVERED REAR PORCH (SOPHISTICATED!) THAT LEADS TO COMPOSITE DECK FROM TWO SLIDING GLASS DOORS. GRANITE KITCHEN: LONG, HUGE GRANITE ISLAND W/ STAINLESS STEEL DOUBLE SINK. STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCE . EXPANSIVE SPACE FOR LARGE KITCHEN TABLE. ALL HARDWOODS ON MAIN LEVEL AND HARDWOOD STAIRS. WROUGHT IRON PICKETS ON HANDRAIL BANISTERS. LIVING ROOM HAS BOX BAY WINDOW. UPSTAIRS: LARGE MASTER BATH W/ WIDE SHOWER. SUPER OUT-SIZED WALK-IN CLOSET. SPACIOUS 2ND & 3RD BEDROOMS W/ CEILING FANS. HALL BATH HAS 2 SINKS (A MUST!). BEDROOM LEVEL LAUNDRY. WALK-OUT BASEMENT: FULLY FINISHED, FULL BATH,BUILT-IN BENCH STATION W/ HOOKS FOR COATS. TWO CAR GARAGE HAS A SINGLE DOOR. BRICK FACADE.